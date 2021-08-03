Navin inaugurates 2-day workshop on organic farming

Srinagar, Aug 3: The two-day workshop on promotion of organic farming in Jammu and Kashmir was today inaugurated by Principal Secretary, Agriculture Production & Farmers Welfare Department (AP&FWD), Navin Kumar Choudhary in presence of Vice Chancellor, SKUAST-K, Prof J P Sharma here.

The workshop is being organized by SKUAST(K) in collaboration with Agriculture Production & Farmers Welfare Department Kashmir with an aim to develop a frame work for promoting organic farming system in J&K.

Speaking on the occasion, Principal Secretary AP&FWD, laid stress that scientists and officers of the department should develop a mechanism for inculcating organic culture among the farming community. He informed that hard targets have to be kept for next 3 years in order to make transition towards organic agriculture. He added that marketing and packaging along with regress certification in organic products have to be undertaken to facilitate promotion of organic farming at grass root level.

The Principal Secretary asked the scientists of the university to prioritize the research based on farmer issues. He further asked them to work in an integrated manner in order to convert farmer into agri-entrepreneur and also encourage value addition of low volume-high value products.

On the occasion, Vice Chancellor SKUAST (K) complimented the Principal Secretary for his active role in conceptualizing this workshop in order to make the dream of organic farming a reality in the UT.