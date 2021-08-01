NC appoints number of functionaries in JKNC Parent body

Srinagar, Aug 1: The Jammu and Kashmir National Conference in a statement today said that its President Dr Farooq Abdullah on Sunday ‘appointed Mohammad SaleemAkhoon as JKNC Vice President, Central Zone Kashmir; JehangirYaqoobWani, as Vice President JKNC North Zone; IrfanGulzar as District Vice President Anantnag; Dr Abdul Hameed Rather as District Vice President Bandipura; Advocate Muneer Ahmed as JKNC District Vice President Baramulla, Ishtiyaq Ahmed Ganaie as District Vice President Kulgam; Muhammad Ashraf Lone as District Vice President JKNC Badgam; Aijaz Ahmed Mir as Jt. Secretary JKNC District Shopian.’