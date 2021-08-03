NC committed to people’s welfare: Sagar

Srinagar, Aug 3: The Jammu and Kashmir National Conference General Secretary Ali Muhammad Sagar on Tuesday stated that the party cadre has rendered immense sacrifices for safeguarding the interests of JK people and that the party will continue to do that in an unswerving manner.

According to a statement issued here, “addressing scores of delegations from north, central and south Kashmir that had called on him here at party headquarters at Nawa-e-Subha, Srinagar, Sagar said people in J&K are unhappy and that the festering economic and political instability in the region since 2019 has hit us badly. The visiting delegations, while apprising the general secretary about the issues they are facing, maintained that development has taken a back seat and the administration has miserably failed to address their genuine grievances in the shape of unemployment, development deficit, administrative inertia and skyrocketing price rise of all the essential commodities.”

Interacting with the delegations, Sagar said that the party has the backing of the people on account of its unparalleled commitment towards welfare measures and inclusive pluralism. “We are a party of reform and competence. Our role in the socio-political and economic emancipation of JK remains unchallenged. The transformation brought about by NC in JK in the field of health care, education, road connectivity, and public services have no parallels elsewhere in the world. “We have remained pragmatic, practical and consistent on our views all through. It was our groundbreaking welfare schemes that have changed the face of J&K from despondency to dynamism, from poverty to opulence and from autocracy to democracy,” he said.