NC condemns killing of civilian in Barbarshah Grenade attack

Srinagar, June 27: The Jammu and Kashmir National Conference President, Member of Parliament Dr Farooq Abdullah and Vice President Omar Abdullah on Sunday condemned the Barbar Shah Grenade attack in which a civilian was killed and three others including a women sustained injuries.

According to a statement issued here, Farooq said, “I’m deeply saddened by the causality and injuries in the tragic incident of violence. Violence in all its forums and manifestations should be detested. I mince no words in condemning the attack. I express sympathies with the victim families and pray for peace to the deceased and speedy recovery to the injured. Such incidents only prove abortive in the furtherance of long-lasting peace in Jammu and Kashmir,” he said.

Condemning the attack, Omar Abdullah said, “I condemn the incident unequivocally and unsparingly. One cannot think of the enormity of the pain and agony the families of victims must be undergoing at present,” he said.

Meanwhile Party General Secretary Ali Muhammad Sagar, Provincial President Nasir AslamWani and others have also condemned the incident.