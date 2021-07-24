NC condoles demise

Srinagar, July 24: The Jammu and Kashmir National Conference leader and Political Advisor to Party Vice President TanvirSadiq on Saturday expressed grief and sorrow over the demise of noted socio-political activist and Party’s Halqa President Masjid Madeen Sahib Khawaja ShabirHussainJoo.

In his condolence message, Tanvir said, “His passing away has created a void in the party’s local unit. Shabir Sahib was a committed grass root level worker and a true friend to people. I pray for peace to his departed soul in the highest realms of Jannat and much fortitude to the grief stricken family to bear the irreparable loss,” he said.

Meanwhile District President Srinagar Peer Afaq visited the residence of ShabirHussain and expressed condolences with his family.