NC holds protest against DC Budgam’s inaction on no confidence motion

Srinagar, July 31: The Jammu and Kashmir National Conference functionaries today took out a protest march from Party’s headquarters Budgam to the District Commissioner’s office ‘to demonstrate against the inaction of the concerned DC for failing to take any action on the no-confidence motion proposed by the 10 DDC members against the incumbent DDC Chairman.’

According to a statement issued here, “the protest march, which comprised of nine DDC members and Vice Chairman District Development Council Budgam, was led by Party’s central zone president Ali Muhammad Dar, EX MLC Dr Shafi, EX MLC Saif Ud Din Bhat, and District President Abdul Ahad Dar.”

“Ten of our DDC members led by our Vice Chairman had already submitted a no-confidence motion before the concerned. The document has been gathering dust since despite our repeated pleas. We had brought to the notice of the concerned DC how the incumbent DDC Chairman’s misconduct and non-seriousness has taken a toll on the development scenario of the district,” they said.

The functionaries later presented a reminder memorandum regarding the no-confidence motion against the incumbent DDC Chairman to the DC.