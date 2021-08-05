NC MPs hold protest in New Delhi

New Delhi, Aug 5: The J&K National Conference Members of Parliament HassnainMasoodi and Mohammad Akbar Lone on Thursday held a protest outside the Parliament House near Mahatma Gandhi statue and demanded the restoration of Article 370 and Article 35 A.

According to a statement issued here, “both the MPs kept standing in front of the Mahatma Gandhi Statue inside the Parliament holding the placards which read “REVOKE 5th August 2019 Unconstitutional Decisions” and “RESTORE SPECIAL STATUS OF JAMMU & KASHMIR.”