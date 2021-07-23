NC pays tribute to G N Wani Sogami on his 40th death anniversary

Srinagar, July 23: The Jammu and Kashmir National Conference Party President, Dr Farooq Abdullah and Vice President Omar Abdullah paid glowing tributes to Ghulam Nabi Wani Sogami on his 40th death anniversary, the party said in a statement.

According to the statement issued here, while paying glowing tributes to the late leader the Party President said, “Late Sogami sahib was an outstanding political figure of his times. His good work for the downtrodden people living in the remote areas of Kashmir will be remembered for all the times to come. He was an ace administrator and a visionary, whose administrative wisdom was even acknowledged by his detractors. May Allah grant him the highest place in Jannat.”

Party’s Vice President while paying tributes to the late leader said, “Late Sogami sahib will be remembered for his political acumen and selfless service to people. His futuristic work in the shape of water harvesting helped in bringing more chunks of arable land under crop cultivation in JK; the measure went a long way in the poverty reduction in the areas marked by undulating terrain especially in north and central Kashmir. I pay my earnest tributes to him on his death anniversary. May Almighty elevate his station in Jannat,”

Meanwhile Party‘s General Secretary Haji Ali Muhammad Sagar, additional general secretary Sheikh Mustafa Kamal, Members of Parliament Muhammad Akbar Lone, and HasnainMasoodi; Senior leaders AR Rather, Chaudhary Muhammad Ramzan, Mubarak Gul, Nazir Khan Gurezi, ShammiOberoi, Mir Saifullah, SakinaItoo, ShameemaFirdous, Ali Mohammad Dar, Dr Bashir Veeri, Mohammad Syed Akhoon, QaiserJamsheed Lone, Javed Dar, Kafil Ur Rahman, Showkat Mir, Imran Nabi Dar, Salman Ali Sagar, SabiyaQadri have also paid tributes to the late leader and prayed for eternal repose to his soul.