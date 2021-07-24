NC pays tributes to Syed Shafi on his 1st death anniversary

Srinagar, July 24: The Jammu and Kashmir National Conference party President and Member of Parliament from Srinagar Dr Farooq Abdullah and Vice President Omar Abdullah on Saturday paid tributes to party leader Syed Shafi Shah of BijbeharaAnantnag on his first death anniversary.

According to a statement issued here, “while paying rich tributes to the late leader, Dr Farooq Abdullah and Omar Abdullah said ShafiSb was endowed with a humble persona and made immense contribution towards strengthening the party at grass roots. While paying humble tributes to the late leader, the duo prayed for eternal repose to his soul in the highest realms of the Jannat.”

“Meanwhile scores of party functionaries offered Fateha and floral tributes at the final resting place of the late leader. Later Party’s Provincial President Nasir AslamWani presided over a commemorative meeting held at Khanabal, where among others party’s senior leader Mubarak Gul, Member of Parliament HasnainMasoodi, south zone president Dr Bashir Veeri, district presidents Abdul MajeedBhatLarmi, Altaf Ahmed Wani, constituency inchargesRiyaz Khan, Syed Tauqeer Ahmed were also present. On the occasion the functionaries, party delegates and local office bearers and workers offered Fateha for the late leader and recalled his contribution to the party,” the statement reads.