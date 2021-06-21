NC’s intra-party deliberations conclude, final decision after PAGD meet today

Srinagar, June 21: National Conference on Monday decided to take a final call on attending the June 24 all-party meeting in New Delhi after participating in the People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration meeting on Tuesday. NC’s decision comes a day after the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) also decided to take a final call on the all-party meet only after PAGD deliberations conclude.

The National Conference on Monday concluded the two-day intra-party deliberation in which NC president Dr Farooq Abdullah met several senior party leaders to decide the future course of the action regarding its participation in an all-party meeting with the Prime Minister on Thursday.

Addressing media persons, NC general secretary Ali Muhammad Sagar said that several leaders from Jammu met Dr Farooq Abdullah on Monday.

He said Dr Abdullah will be addressing the media after Tuesday's PAGD meeting to put forth the party’s stand with regard to the all-party meeting.

NC leader and president Kashmir province Nasir Aslam Wani said although the agenda of the meeting with the PM is not clear, he added that the party has been discussing certain issues in the intra-party meetings for the last two days. “It is a good thing that they (Centre) have realised that they cannot do without the mainstream political leadership of J&K,” Wani said.

The Government of India has invited all political parties from Jammu and Kashmir for a meeting on June 24 in New Delhi. The meeting is to be chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his official residence.

As many as 14 leaders from Jammu and Kashmir, including four former chief ministers - Farooq Abdullah and his son Omar Abdullah of the National Conference, senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad, and PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti - of the erstwhile state are among the invitees.

Meanwhile, Peoples Conference (PC) chairman Sajad Gani Lone on Monday also chaired a meeting of the party leaders in the context of the all party meeting called by the Prime Minister.

“The participants expressed their appreciation for the initiative of the Prime Minister and hoped that this engagement would evolve into something much bigger and facilitate return to democracy and empowerment of the people of J&K," PC spokesperson Adnan Ashraf Mir said.

Mir said the participants unanimously emphasized the scripting of a new social contract between Delhi and the people of J&K to address the aspirations of the people of J&K.

“There is a lot of pain and suffering prevalent in J&K. There are many harsh ground realities that the Prime Minister should be aware of. We feel that we must express and inform the PM of our pain and suffering," Mir said. "Post-August 5, there is a dire need for scripting a new social contract between Delhi and the people of J&K to address the aspirations of the people of J&K."