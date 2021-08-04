Need to adapt organic farming

With the realization of the importance of food & its impact on our health, people now prefer to consume food which doesn't make use of chemical fertilizers and pesticides This method of farming works at grassroots level & aims for human welfare without harming our environment. As per the definition of the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) study team on organic farming, the “organic farming is a system which avoids or largely excludes the use of synthetic inputs (such as fertilizers, pesticides, hormones, feed additives etc) and to the maximum extent feasible rely upon crop rotations, crop residues, animal manures, off-farm organic waste, mineral grade rock additives and biological system of nutrient mobilization and plant protection”.
Even Dr. A. P. J. Abdul Kalam, the former President of India once stated “Organic agriculture, a holistic system that focuses on improvement of soil health, use of local inputs and relatively high intensity use of local labor, is a admirable fit for dry lands in many ways and the dry land offer many benefits that would make it relatively easy to implement.” Organic farming approach involves the conversion of the selected land from conventional to organic management along with the management of the entire surrounding system to ensure biodiversity and sustainability of this system. Crop production with use of alternative sources of nutrients such as crop rotation, residue management, organic manures are biological inputs. The management of weeds and pests by better management practices, physical and cultural means and by biological control system. Maintenance of the livestock with organic concept and make them an integral part of the entire system. Careful attention is paid to the possible impact of this farming system on the wider environment along with the conservation of both the flora and fauna and their natural habitats.
The organic agriculture follows the four principles namely:-
1. The Principle of Health
2. The Principle of Ecology
3. The Principle of Fairness -
4. The Principle of Care
Overall, these four principles provide organic farming with a platform for ensuring health of everyone in the ecosystem & the environment for sustainable development thus the organic farming has emerged as an alternative system of farming which not only addresses the quality and sustainability concerns, but also ensures a debt free, profitable livelihood option.
India is bestowed with lot of potential to produce all varieties of organic products due to its various agro climatic conditions. In several parts of the country, the inherited tradition of organic farming is an added advantage. This holds promise for the organic producers to tap the market which is growing steadily in the domestic and export sector.
As per the available statistics, India's rank 8th in terms of World's Organic Agricultural land and 1st in terms of total number of producers as per 2020 data (Source: FIBL & IFOAM Year Book, 2020).
The APEDA, Ministry of Commerce & Industries, Government of India is implementing the National Programme for Organic Production (NPOP). The programme involves the accreditation of Certification Bodies, standards for organic production, promotion of organic farming and marketing etc. The NPOP standards for production and accreditation system have been recognized by European Commission and Switzerland for unprocessed plant products as equivalent to their country standards. Similarly, USDA has recognized NPOP conformity assessment procedures of accreditation as equivalent to that of NOP of US. With these recognitions, Indian organic products duly certified by the accredited certification bodies of India are accepted by the importing countries. APEDA is also in the process of Bilateral equivalence with South Korea, Taiwan, Canada, Japan etc.
The Government of India has implemented the National Programme for Organic Production (NPOP) in the year 2001. The national programme involves the accreditation programme for certification agencies, norms for organic production, promotion of organic farming etc.
In organic farming system, certain minimum requirements are to be met to fulfil its objectives. Then only the farm is certified as organic. The time between the start of organic management and certification is called conversion period. The farmers should have a conversion plan prepared if the entire field is not converted into organic at a time. In that case, it is necessary to maintain organic and non-organic fields separately. In the long run the entire farm including livestock should be converted into organic. The conversion period is decided based on the past use of the land and ecological situation. Generally, the conversion period is two years for annual crops and three years for perennial crops. However, the conversion period can be relaxed based on the verification by certification agency if the requirements are fully met. During conversion, steps should be taken to maintain bio-diversity etc.
The concept of mixed farming i.e; animal husbandry, poultry, fisheries, etc. should be practised in addition to agricultural farming.
In order to promote organic farming , more training programmes on “Organic Farming” should be organised in every state and UT of India.Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) has & is continuing to promote organic farming in the country and it is commendable.
According to APEDA & NPOP report on Organic Farm Production 2019-20 Organic Production (In Ha) for Jammu & Kashmir was 28,006.55. In general the major crops grown under organic farming in Jammu and Kashmir(both certified & In-conversion) are Spices, fruits and vegetables & these is a lot of scope for further improvement for same.
BURHAN UL HAQ is a Masters student, Biotechnology, Central University of Kashmir, India.