Need to adapt organic farming

Overall, these four principles provide organic farming with a platform for ensuring health of everyone in the ecosystem & the environment for sustainable development thus the organic farming has emerged as an alternative system of farming which not only addresses the quality and sustainability concerns, but also ensures a debt free, profitable livelihood option.

India is bestowed with lot of potential to produce all varieties of organic products due to its various agro climatic conditions. In several parts of the country, the inherited tradition of organic farming is an added advantage. This holds promise for the organic producers to tap the market which is growing steadily in the domestic and export sector.

As per the available statistics, India's rank 8th in terms of World's Organic Agricultural land and 1st in terms of total number of producers as per 2020 data (Source: FIBL & IFOAM Year Book, 2020).

The APEDA, Ministry of Commerce & Industries, Government of India is implementing the National Programme for Organic Production (NPOP). The programme involves the accreditation of Certification Bodies, standards for organic production, promotion of organic farming and marketing etc. The NPOP standards for production and accreditation system have been recognized by European Commission and Switzerland for unprocessed plant products as equivalent to their country standards. Similarly, USDA has recognized NPOP conformity assessment procedures of accreditation as equivalent to that of NOP of US. With these recognitions, Indian organic products duly certified by the accredited certification bodies of India are accepted by the importing countries. APEDA is also in the process of Bilateral equivalence with South Korea, Taiwan, Canada, Japan etc.

The Government of India has implemented the National Programme for Organic Production (NPOP) in the year 2001. The national programme involves the accreditation programme for certification agencies, norms for organic production, promotion of organic farming etc.

In organic farming system, certain minimum requirements are to be met to fulfil its objectives. Then only the farm is certified as organic. The time between the start of organic management and certification is called conversion period. The farmers should have a conversion plan prepared if the entire field is not converted into organic at a time. In that case, it is necessary to maintain organic and non-organic fields separately. In the long run the entire farm including livestock should be converted into organic. The conversion period is decided based on the past use of the land and ecological situation. Generally, the conversion period is two years for annual crops and three years for perennial crops. However, the conversion period can be relaxed based on the verification by certification agency if the requirements are fully met. During conversion, steps should be taken to maintain bio-diversity etc.

The concept of mixed farming i.e; animal husbandry, poultry, fisheries, etc. should be practised in addition to agricultural farming.

In order to promote organic farming , more training programmes on “Organic Farming” should be organised in every state and UT of India.Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) has & is continuing to promote organic farming in the country and it is commendable.

According to APEDA & NPOP report on Organic Farm Production 2019-20 Organic Production (In Ha) for Jammu & Kashmir was 28,006.55. In general the major crops grown under organic farming in Jammu and Kashmir(both certified & In-conversion) are Spices, fruits and vegetables & these is a lot of scope for further improvement for same.

