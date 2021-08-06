New Film Policy will open opportunities for local artists: Actor-producer Rahul Bhat

Srinagar, Aug 6: Kashmir origin actor-producer Rahul Bhat today said that the new Film Policy formulated by J&K government will give a big boost to revive the film industry while helping tourism and local artists.

"You can understand how Switzerland was brought to limelight through Bollywood. In the same way Kashmir can benefit a lot from the new film policy that has been unveiled by J&K government to revive the film industry in Kashmir. With the emergence of new platforms like Netflix and other OTT platforms the local talent can be used in a better way," Bhat said addressing reporters at Press Club here.

He said that the focus of the government should be on giving opportunities to the local population and open film schools and studies where local art can flourish.

The actor who is set to shoot a movie named "Made in Kashmir" this year said that he will make sure to utilise 100 percent local artists and “move beyond conflict to portray good images of locals.”

He said that his company Ventablack films will produce many movies in Kashmir. Rahul said that the new film policy where the government will help such producers to make films in Kashmir will prove to be a turning point for everyone in and outside Kashmir.