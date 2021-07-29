New Government, Fresh Expectations

Former, and ousted, Prime minister, Kharag Prasad Oli will be remembered in the history of Nepal for damaging ages old relations between two nations which is evident from his illegal and unconstitutional recommendations of dissolution of the parliament in a span of five months which were set aside by Supreme court. Analysts believe that President Bidya Bhandari also contributed in

scuttling the constitution as she accepted Oli's recommendations without examining the validity and legality besides her failure to explore the possibility of formation of alternate government which existed at that point of time.

In the prevailing scenario, three party alliance headed by Nepali congress leader, Sher Bahadur Deuba has brightened the chances of repairing the damaged ties and Indian Prime Minister, Narender Modi was first to congratulate the new prime minister who has also expressed his commitment and optimism to closely work with Indian government.

New PM faces lot of challenges

Deuba will have to repair the age old ties between two nations which

were damaged by former PM Oli who created controversies which were directed against India. Deuba can not ignore China which has already started a big investment in Nepal and premier Xinping had signed 18 projects having an investment of 200 billion Nepali rupees on Oct 12, 2019 and financial assistance of 56 billion NPR for uplifting standard of living of Nepalis during his maiden visit. Deuba will face one of the biggest challenges of controlling the current Covid crisis and the government has got no stock of vaccines thereby leaving the infected people to die.

The Supreme Court has also ruled that introduction of the budget for the next fiscal year 2021-22 hence new PM will have to prepare new budgetary proposals.