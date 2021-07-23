New sports in Tokyo Games

Tokyo, July 23: The International Olympic Committee added five sports - and 34 new events in total - to the Tokyo programme in a bid to attract younger audiences and reflect "the trend of urbanisation of sport".

Karate

Karate originated on the Japanese island of Okinawa, and there are two disciplines of the martial art being contested in Tokyo - kata and kumite. Kata - which means 'shape' or 'model' - is a solo discipline, in which competitors, or karatekas, are judged on a series of pre-approved choreographed offensive and defensive movements.

Kumite, on the other hand, is a combat discipline, and sees karatekas go head-to-head in a three-minute fight. There are three weight classes and they are awarded points for the techniques used. There will be 80 athletes competing in karate events at Tokyo 2020 - 60 in kumite and 20 in kata. Both will have an equal split of men and women competing.

Skateboarding

There are two disciplines of skateboarding, street and park. Competitors perform individually and are ranked for the overall level of difficulty and originality of their routines.

Street skateboarding sees athletes take on obstacles including rails, stairs, kerbs, benches, walls and slopes, using each section to demonstrate their skills and tricks during a set time limit.

Park skateboarding takes place on a hollowed-out course that features complicated curves. Competitors climb the curves at speed to perform mid-air tricks, accompanied by music.

Eighty athletes will compete among four medal events, with men and women competing in both disciplines.

Sport climbing

At the Olympics, athletes will compete in all three disciplines of climbing - speed, bouldering and lead.

For the speed event, two athletes climb a 15m-high wall side-by-side on identical routes. It's simple - the first to the top wins. In bouldering, climbers complete a set number of routes, known as problems, in as few attempts as possible on 4.5m-high structures (boulders) with steep overhangs.

Lead climbing is likely to be what you picture when you think of indoor climbing. It will see athletes climb as high as they can within six minutes on a 15m wall.

At the end, their rankings are multiplied to give a final score, with the top eight progressing to the final where they do it all again. There will be 40 climbers at Tokyo 2020, 20 each in the men's and women's events.

Surfing

The surfing competitions will take place at Tsurigasaki Beach, some 100km away from the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo.

During 30-minute heats, athletes will try to catch as many waves as they can, typically around 10-12. Only their two highest-scoring waves are counted.

With no two waves the same, a panel of five judges will assess their performance using a five-point system based on criteria including degree of difficulty, innovation, speed, power and flow.

The competition is a knockout format, although no-one will be eliminated in the opening round, with lower-ranked surfers going into a repechage-style round.

Early heats will feature four or five athletes at one time, before they become head-to-head from round three onwards.

There will be 20 men and 20 women competing.

Baseball/softball

Technically, baseball and softball aren't 'new' sports on the Olympic programme, but they haven't been contested at a Games since Beijing 2008.

The basics for both sports are simple. Make the most runs from hitting the ball, before running around bases to reach the home plate.

They key difference between them, however, are that in baseball, the pitcher bowls overarm, while they do so underarm in softball. Both sports will start with a round-robin format, before baseball progresses into knockout games and softball moves straight to the medal matches.

There will be six teams in each sport, but no British representation in either. Baseball will be played by men only, and softball women only.

Unlike basketball, many of the sport's biggest stars will be absent from the Games as the Olympics clash with the Major League Baseball (MLB) season in the US.