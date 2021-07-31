NIA carries out raids at multiple places, arrests 1

Srinagar, July 31: NIA along with J&K police and CRPF conducted searches at nine locations in Shopian, Anantnag and Jammu districts of J&K in the case RC-01/2021/NIA/JMU on Saturday.

The probe agency said that “case was initially registered as FIR No. 16/2021 of Gangyal Police Station, District Jammu relating to conspiracy by Lashker-e-Mustafa(LeM), working at the behest of Jaish-e-Mohammed, to carry out terrorist activities in J&K with an intention to threaten sovereignty, integrity and security of India”. NIA, it said, had re-registered the case as RC-01/2021/NIA/JMU dated 02.03.2021 and taken over the investigation.

During the searches many digital devices including mobile phones, hard disks, memory cards, pen drives, laptops and many booklets containing incriminating materials have been recovered from the premises of the arrested accused and the suspects in the case, it said.

Subsequent to searches, one accused person namely Irfan Ahmed Dar s/o Md Yakoob Dar r/o Batingoo, Anantnag was also arrested today in the case. “Preliminary investigation has revealed that he was involved in the conspiracy of carrying out terrorist activities in collusion with other arrested accused persons,” it said adding that further investigation in the case continues.

IED recovery case

Meanwhile, the probe agency assisted by J&K Police and CRPF conducted searches at six locations in Shopian and Ramban districts in a separate case, RC-04/2021/NIA/JMU pertaining to recovery of 5 kg IED, on Saturday.

“The case was initially registered as FIR No. 0234/2021 dated 27.06.2021 of PS Bahu Fort District Jammu, J&K relating to recovery of 5 kg IED from a Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist in Bathindi, Jammu on 27.06.2021,” probe agency said.

“It was a conspiracy by LeT to cause explosion in Jammu using the IED. NIA had re-registered the case as RC-04/2021/NIA/JMU dated 19.07.2021 and took over the investigation.”

During the searches conducted on Saturday, the NIA said that “many digital devices including mobile phones, pen drives, shells of used bullets, CDs, plastic facemasks that are used during stone pelting, memory cards, hand written jehadi material, ID card of Al-aqsa media and other incriminating materials have been recovered. Further investigation in the case continues.”