NIA conducts searches at 5 locations in J&K, Karnataka, arrests 4

Srinagar, Aug 4: The NIA along with state police units conducted simultaneous searches at five locations (three in Kashmir, one in Bengaluru and one in Mangalore) in connection with investigation of NIA case RC-05/2021/NIA/DLI.

NIA spokesman in a statement said that "NIA registered a suo moto case against several known and other unknown accused persons under sections 120B, 121 & 121A of IPC & sections 17, 18, 188, 20, 38 & 40 of UA (P) Act on 05.03.2021 pertaining to terrorist activities of one Mohammed Ameen @ Abu Yahya r/o Kerala and his associates, who have been running various ISIS propaganda channels on different social media platforms such as Telegram, Hoop and Instagram for propagating the violent Jihadi ideology of ISIS and radicalizing and recruiting new members for the ISIS module."

Earlier, he said, NIA had conducted searches and had arrested 3 accused persons namely Mohd. Ameen, Dr. Rahees Rasheed and Mus’Hab Anwar in this case in March 2021.

During investigation, the spokesman said "it has been revealed that after the decline of ISIS Caliphate in Syria/Iraq, Mohd. Ameen had visited Kashmir in March, 2020 for Hijrah (Religious migration) and for engaging in terrorist acts and had also raised funds in association with Kashmir based accused Mohammad Waqar Lone @ Wilson

Kashmiri and his associates. As part of conspiracy, funds were also transferred to Mohd. Waqar Lone by accused in the case through banking channels and digital payment methods on the directions of Mohd. Ameen. Mohd. Ameen and his associates were also radicalizing gullible Muslim youths for joining Jihad and unlawful activities in India and had been successful in expanding the network in Kashmir and part of Kerala and Karnataka," the statement said.

Today, he said, searches were conducted at the premises of accused/suspects who were continuously in touch with Mohammed Ameen and his associates through various groups/channels on encrypted chat platforms and had raised funds for furtherance of activities of ISIS.

Files charge sheet against 6

Meanwhile, NIA on Wednesday filed charge-sheet against six terrorists namely i) Hidayat Ullah Malik S/o Abdul Hamid Malik R/o Sharadpura, Shopian, J&K ii) Baseerat-ul-Ain D/o Sh. Nazir Ahmad Wagay R/o Ganowapura, Shopian, J&K iii) Jan Mohd. Teeli S/o Abdul Rashid Teeli R/o Kokernag, Anantnag, J&K iv) Mudabir Manzoor S/o Manzoor Ahmed Wagay R/o Arshipura, Shopian, J&K. v) Mustaq Alam S/o Sh. Mahfuj Alam R/o Deobahuara,Chhapra, Bihar and vi) Jawed Alam S/o Sh. Mahfuj Alam R/o Deobahuara,Chhapra, Bihar in RC-01/2021/NIA/JMU, a probe agency spokesman said.

The case, he said was initially registered as FIR No. 16/2021 of Gangyal Police Station, District Jammu relating to conspiracy by Lashker-e-Mustafa(LeM), working at the behest of Jaish-e- Mohammed, to carry out terrorist activities in J&K with an intention to threaten sovereignty, integrity and security of India.

NIA had re-registered the case as RC-01/2021/NIA/JMU dated 02.03.2021 and taken over the investigation.

“The investigation,” the spokesman said, “has revealed that accused Hidayat-ullah Malik was the commander in chief of terrorist outfit Lashker-e-Mustafa and he along with his co-conspirators was planning terrorist acts in various parts India.”

The newly floated terror outfit, Lashker-e-Mustafa, is an off-shoot of proscribed terror organisation Jaish-e-Mohammed, the spokesman said.

The group Lashker-e-Mustafa was tactically formed so as to evade scrutiny forces and ease the international pressure on JeM after the attack on CRPF convoy at Lethpora, Pulwama on 14th of February, 2019, he said.

Investigation spokesman said has further revealed that the “accused persons led by Hidayat-ullah Malik had also committed a daylight bank robbery amounting to sixty (60) Lakh Rupees at J&K Bank, Main Branch district Shopian in November 2020. The looted money was used by terrorists of LeM for procuring weapons from Kashmir and Bihar. Hidayat-ullah Malik had also done reconnaissance of many security installations in Jammu and Delhi and was in constant touch with his handlers of JeM in Pakistan.”

Further investigation in the case continues, he added.

During searches, the spokesman said several digital devices including Laptops, Mobile phones, Hard Disk Drives, Pen Drives, multiple SIM cards of different service providers and incriminating documents were seized.

Subsequent to the searches, he said, four accused persons associated with ISIS were arrested namely i) Obaid Hamid, r/o Bemina , Srinagar ii) Muzammil Hassan Bhat , r/o Bandipora , Kashmir, iii) Ammar Abdul Rahman , r/o Ullal Mangalore and iv) Shankar Venkatesh Perumal @ Ali Muaviya ,r/o Bangalore. They were involved in raising funds and radicalising and motivating more people to join ISIS.

Further investigation in the case continues.