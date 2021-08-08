NIA conducts searches at 56 locations in 14 districts across J&K

Srinagar, Aug 8: National Investigation Agency along with J&K Police and CRPF on Sunday carried out searches at 56 locations in various districts of J&K in connection with case RC-03/2021/NIA/DLI.

An NIA statement said that the searches were carried out in districts of Srinagar, Budgam, Ganderbal, Baramulla, Kupwara, Bandipora, Anantnag, Shopian, Pulwama, Kulgam, Ramban, Doda, Kishtwar and Rajouri.

The case, the probe agency statement said, was registered by it on 05.02.2021 in pursuance to order from Ministry of Home Affairs relating to separatist and secessionist activities of Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI), an unlawful association under the UA(P) Act, even after its proscription on 28.02.2019.

The statement said that “members of the organisation have been collecting funds domestically and abroad through donations particularly in the form of Zakat, Mowda and Bait-ul-Mal purportedly to further charity and other welfare activities but these funds are instead being used for violent and secessionist activities”.

“The funds raised by JeI,” it said, “are also being channelised to proscribed terrorist organisations such as Hizb-ul-Mujahideen (HM), Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and others through well organised networks of JeI cadres.”

“JeI,” it said, “has also been motivating impressionable youth of Kashmir and recruiting new members (Rukuns) in J&K to participate in disruptive secessionist activities.”

The searches carried out on Sunday included at the premises of office bearers of the proscribed association, its members and also offices of trusts purportedly run by JeI, the statement said.

“During the searches today, various incriminating documents and electronic devices were seized from the premises of the suspects,” it said, adding that further investigation in the case continues.