NIT Srinagar achieves over 97% score in transparency audit report ratings

Srinagar, Aug 5: The National Institute of Technology (NIT) Srinagar has achieved more than 97 percent score in the transparency audit report, 2020-21 which was released on Wednesday by the National Institute of Technical Teachers Training & Research (NITTTR) Chandigarh.

According to a statement issued here, under the recommendations of the Central Information Commission (CIC), NITTTR Chandigarh was an external auditor agency, and NIT Srinagar achieved 774 points out of total 794 marks, which is approximately 97.85 percent in all its prescribed parameters. Director NIT, Prof. (Dr.) Prof. Rakesh Sehgal extended greetings to the entire fraternity for making the institute’s administration proud.

He said transparency would help in the overall development of the public institution. Prof. Sehgal said they encourage transparency at every level. "My special thanks to NITTTR faculty and officials, who carried out the transparency audit report for NIT Srinagar. It has been done in a professional manner," he said.

Prof. Sehgal said earlier NITTTR had asked for more information which was shared with them in a timely manner. After going through all the details and compliances, finally, NIT Srinagar got a good rank, which is really a proud moment for all of us, he said.

Director NIT Srinagar also congratulated administrative staff especially Assistant Registrar (S&P | Legal), Mohammad Hazik, who has worked hard on the entire suo motu disclosure of the institute and had also facilitated conduct of the audit exercise smoothly by NITTTR authorities.

In his message, Registrar NIT Srinagar, Prof Kaiser Bukhari congratulated all the Institute staff and administration especially Assistant Registrar (S&P | Legal), Mohammad Hazik for achieving the feat and maintaining the record of RTIs, public grievances, and legal matters.

"NIT Srinagar has achieved a good score in this transparency audit, so it was well deserved. Hats off to the administration and all my colleagues for making the Institute proud across the country," he said.

Assistant Registrar (S&P | Legal), Mohammad Hazik said the main objective of this exercise is two-fold way, one is to make a thorough assessment of voluntary disclosures and the other is to indicate the areas and directions for increasing transparency in Pubic Authorities.

”Secondly, to take stock of, and to assess, quantitative and qualitative compliance by PAs of the mandated suo motu disclosures under Section 4 of the RTI Act 2005, so that information will be available in the public domain," he said.

Hazik said there are a number of parameters for the transparency audit and similarly on the recommendations of RTI's regulatory body Central Information Commission New Delhi, the audit of NIT Srinagar was carried out by NITTTR Chandigarh for this year," he said.

He said NIT Srinagar is committed to bring transparency in all its activities. "It is our short and long-term goal to bring maximum transparency in the institute so that internal processes and outside perception will change in a positive way," Hazik added.