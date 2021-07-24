NIT Srinagar hosts webinar on implementation of Hindi in technical institutions

Srinagar, July 24: The Hindi Cell along with Counselling Cell of National Institute of Technology (NIT) Srinagar on Saturday organised the first webinar on ‘implementation of Rajbhasha Hindi in the technical Institute.’

The webinar was presided over by incharge Director NIT Srinagar, Prof. M. F Wani and Prakash Chandra Mishra, Former Deputy Director (Income Tax) and Hindi Officer (MNNIT Allahabad) was the chief guest on the occasion.

Assistant Prof. Dr. Ravi Bhushan, Hindi Officer and Assistant Professor, DrNeeraj Gupta, Incharge Counselling Cell were the coordinators of the event.

On the occasion, Prof. M.F Wani congratulated the organising committee for organising the webinar on Rajbhasha. He said Hindi language is among the oldest languages in the world and there is need to work more for its implementation.

DrWani said there is a need to focus on its revival and our researchers and scientists should focus on translating the all-major scientific books in Hindi language, otherwise there will be a gap to adopt it as a Rajbhasha.

"Problems cannot be resolved by sending official letters or translating speeches into Hindi. There is a need for joint efforts from everyone and NIT Srinagar will be leading from the front to implement Rajbhasha on the campus," he said.

Registrar NIT Srinagar, Professor Kaiser Bukhari said it is the first time in the past 20 years that NIT has organised a webinar on Hindi language. This is the right beginning and it will go a long way, he said.

Prof. Bukhari said the impact of Hindi language in Kashmir is less as compared to other parts of India. During 1880’s Britishers had established the first English medium school in the 1880's in Srinagar and it is still there, which had a major impact on Kashmiri society,” he said.

Prof. Bukhari said NIT Srinagar had already recruited a Hindi translator and the website is being translated in Hindi language to implement Rajbasha," he said.

He appreciated the Hindi Cell for organising the webinar on relevant themes and stated such webinars are the need of the hour.

In his key address, Chief Guest Prakash Chandra Mishra and Former Deputy Director (Income Tax) and Hindi Officer (MNNIT Allahabad) emphasized on the effective use of simple Hindi language and gave various meaningful suggestions.

He also briefed the participants about the Indian constitution where rules regarding Rajbhasha have been mentioned.

Mishra said all 22 official languages recognised by Indian constitution are rashtrabhasha while Hindi is Rajbhasha for official use.

“To overcome any difficulty, We can avoid tough Hindi or Sanskrit words, which are difficult to pronounce or translate. We can easily use words from other languages which are understandable to everyone or in other words we have to use Hindustani language,” he said.