No one will be allowed to hurt sentiments of Sikh community: J&K Grand Mufti

Srinagar, June 28: Jammu and Kashmir Grand Mufti Nasir-ul-Islam today maintained that Sikh brethren are part and parcel of Kashmiri society and no one will be allowed to hurt their sentiments.

The Grand Mufti termed the reports of abduction of a Sikh girl as disturbing” and said that the alleged forceful conversion to other religion is deplorable.

“First of all, there is no place for conversion by force. Sikh brethren are part and parcel of Kashmiri community and no one will be allowed to disrespect their faith in the J&K. There should be a strict action against wrong doers," he said.

He said there must be impartial enquiry into the matter and justice should be delivered.

“The Sharia Court has convened a meeting of members of Muslim Personal Law Board of J&K to decide future course of action with the help of religious leaders and scholars of J&K. The leaders and respectable persons from Sikh community will also be invited to join this meeting so that we can have a healthy and result oriented action,” he said.

“Kashmir is known for the amity and brotherhood. We are against any bad blood and we assure all other communities that their security and safety is our priority,” Mufti added.