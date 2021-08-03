No recruitment rally in Bandipora: Army
File Photo of Army recruitment
No recruitment rally in Bandipora: Army

Srinagar, Aug 3: Army Tuesday clarified that no recruitment rally had been planned under the aegis of Army Recruiting Office, Srinagar covering the districts of Bandipora, Kupwara, Ganderbal, Baramulla, Srinagar, Budgam, Pulwama, Shopian, Anantnag and Kulgam at Sonarwani, Bandipora in J&K or anywhere in Kashmir from 21 August to 30 August, 2021.

“The message being circulated on WhatsApp and social media is unfounded and fake. It is requested that no cognisance be taken of this fake message,” it said.

