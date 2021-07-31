No security clearance for stone-pelters, others involved in subversive activities

Srinagar, July 31: Anybody found involved in stone pelting and other subversive activities will be denied the security clearance. This has been mentioned in a circular issued by the CID wing of J&K Police.

The CID authorities, in the circular, have asked their field staff to corroborate antecedents with executive police.

“All the field units of CID SB-Kashmir are hereby directed to ensure that during verification related to passport, service and any other verification related to government services/schemes, the subject's involvement in law & order, stone pelting cases and other crime prejudicial to the security of the state be specifically looked into and same must be corroborated from local police station records,” reads the circular.

“Also, digital evidence like CCTV footage, photographs, videos and audio clips, quadcopter images available in the records of the police, security forces and security agencies be also referred,” the circular reads adding that any subject found involved in any such cases must be denied the security clearance.