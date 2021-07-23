No vehicular movement on Boulevard-Gupkar roads from July 25 to 27

Srinagar, July 23: Traffic Police today issued an advisory announcing that vehicular movement will be restricted on Boulevard-Gupkar roads from July 25 to 27.

“The movement of vehicles shall be restricted from 25th to 27th July-2021 on Boulevard– Gupkar road. The motorists are requested to take Ram-MunshiBagh- Dalgate – Rainiwari – Hazratbal – Habak – Foreshore – Nishat route for to and fro movement. The traffic shall be diverted at Ram-MunshiBagh crossing, Badyari crossing Dalgate and Nishat/Foreshore crossing,” Traffic police stated in its advisory.