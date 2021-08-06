Noorabad: Just unexplored

Nature has bestowed Noorabad with exotic spots. Baddy Behak (The big meadow), Zajji marg, Noon khol, Sunder Top, Bumberoun bagh, Paansan pathri, Nuss pathri, Seki was, and the historical mountain hooni heing are among the famous tourist haunts, which leave us spellbound. Besides the charming beauty, these health resorts also offer pleasures like skiing, scatting, horse riding, mountaineering, fishing, trekking, and camping, etc.

The big pasture (buddy behak ) is the land of wonders and surprises. It lies among the lush green forests and snow-covered cliffs. The first glimpse of this unique combination of many meadows bestows our emotions a swirl as a result sorrows of mind vanish abruptly.

As soon as we move on, beautiful niches get unfolded offering scenic elegance holding up everything we carve for, or that surprises us. Our steps experience strong friction on the lush green grass and soothing breeze because we get absorbed in the peaceful environment and stay at the same place. This wonderland has many varieties of enchanting things in its bag to offer and attract tourists. For example, the Sunder Top (A beautiful mountain) induces the excitement of mountaineering and is worth visiting. It is the second-highest mountain in the Pir Panchal range after Hooni Haeng mountain. Sunder top is famous for medicinal plants too. Those people who know medicinal plants can find a variety of rare and novel herbs here. So a visit to big behak will not only be a pleasure but also an opportunity to conduct research programs. It is pertinent to mention here that at the backside of Sunder Top lies a mysterious land called Bumberun Bagh. As the name suggests, it is a mythological place that attracts only audacious and courageous people. There are some beautifully engineered and crafted pillars of stone. These pillars make us dumbfounded as we are unable to find reasons and sources behind constructing such marvelous pillars in that deserted place. Old men relate many myths about this place. This mysterious place should be explored and brought on the tourist map.

In short, big behak is a wonderland full of spellbound places, glaciers, streams, and springs. Moreover, this place marks the far end of Kulgam and Banihal as well. The road from Kulgam goes through DH Pora, DK Marg, Tsimmer up to Gulzarabad. After Gulzarabad road connectivity is not desirable and favorable. You have to hire horses or walk on foot to enter the paradise of Noorabad.