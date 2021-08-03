Officials posted in CRUs transferred

Jammu, Aug 2: The General Administration Department Monday ordered that the officials who were transferred on July 16 and were yet to join the Central Registry Units (CRUs) in the Civil Secretariat, Jammu and Srinagar, would be deemed to have been relieved on Monday.

“It is hereby ordered that the officials who have been transferred vide Government Order No 625 JK (GAD) of 2021 dated July 16, 2021 and are yet to join in the Central Registry Units in the Civil Secretariat, Jammu and Srinagar, should be deemed to have been relieved on Monday on August 2, 2021 (AN),” read an order issued by GAD Commissioner M K Dwivedi.

Dwivedi ordered that Abdul Majeed Wani, Head Assistant, under orders of transfer to Central Registry Unit, Srinagar would continue to remain posted in the J&K Public Service Commission till further orders.

“Devinder Kumar, senior assistant of the J&K Legislative Assembly should report back to his parent organisation. Syed Ahmad Shah, senior assistant of the erstwhile J&K Legislative Council is transferred from the Joint Electricity Regulatory Commission, Jammu and posted in the Central Registry Unit, Srinagar,” he said.

As per the order, Kasturi Lal, typist of the J&K Legislative Assembly has been transferred and posted in the Central Registry Unit, Jammu.

“The posting of Kasturi Lal, should be governed on the same terms and conditions as laid down in the government Order No 625-JK (GAD) of 2021 dated July 16, 2021. Syed Ahmed Shah and Kasturi Lal should also be deemed to have been relieved,” the order specified.