On run for 28 years, two persons nabbed in Poonch

Poonch, July 24: Police here in Poonch district arrested two persons wanted in a case of Police Station Mendhar and absconding for the past 28 years.

SSP Poonch Vinod Kumar said that their arrest had been taken on priority by the Police and a number of absconders had been arrested during the past few weeks.

He identified the two as Muhammad Mahroof and Muhammad Rafiq, both residents of Chak Banola, Mendhar.

Both the accused were booked in a case 117/1993 under sections 382, 337, 325 and 147 of RPC but were evading arrest for the past 28 years.