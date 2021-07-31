Only NC can reclaim idea of J&K: Nasir

Srinagar, July 31: The Jammu and Kashmir National Conference on Saturday said that only ‘National Conference has the ability to reclaim Jammu and Kashmir from the throes of political and economic crises it finds itself in.’

According to a statement issued here, party’s Provincial President Nasir Aslam Wani said this while addressing a provincial meeting convened by him to review the status of ongoing membership drive in Kashmir province. The meeting expressed unison with the victims of the flash flood in Kishtwar, Kangan, Ganderbal, and Kupwara. “Sharing in the grief of those whose loved ones were devoured in Kishtwar, the functionaries prayed for peace to them in the hereafter. On the occasion the functionaries impressed upon the incumbent LG administration to work out an adequate compensation of the affected. The functionaries also sought restoration of road connectivity and other basic public services in the flash flood ravaged regions,” the statement reads.

“Interacting with the concerned office party bearers, district presidents, secretaries and other parent body and YNC functionaries, Nasir said the annual membership drive had received a luke-warm response due to the worst ever public health crisis that hit the world in the shape of Covid-19, and J&K being no exception to it was equally impacted by it,” it said.

“NC, Nasir said, believes in an inclusive and prosperous J&K that does not discriminate on the basis of religion, gender, caste, class, race, ethnicity, language, region or creed. He further said the principles envisaged by Sher e Kashmir helped us unite as a people,” it said.