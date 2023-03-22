12 Years A Slave

2 Years A Slave is a memoir written by Solomon Northup in 1853. Solomon Northup was a free black man living in Saratoga County, New York. His father was a slave who was later freed.

This memoir is available in many formats, including e-book and paperback ranging from 240 to 300 pages. The memoir has also been adapted into a famous movie made in 2013 with the same name. The film won 3 Academy Awards in 2014.

This book is weaved around the year 1841. Solomon Northup lived a good life and had a prosperous family. In 1841, he was deceived by two white men who kidnapped and drugged him.

Opening his eyes, he saw himself in handcuffs and in a small cell. He knew that he was enslaved. The two men sold him and warned him not to talk about his past as a free man.

Solomon kept that secret for almost a decade. He made many friends and saw many enslaved families separated. He witnessed the extent of cruelty towards enslaved people. Some of his masters were kind to him. Yet some were absolute slave-blood-thirsty savages.