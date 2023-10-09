1st J&K Tele Manas Chat Bot of India

Mental health in India is still a fairly new topic and the mental health myths and taboos attached to this subject are prevalent to this date. 1 in 10 individuals have some emotional and behavioral problems.

Close to 60 to 70 million people in the country suffer from common and severe mental disorders. India has the highest suicide rate in the South-East Asian region, according to the World Health Organization’s latest report says over 2.6 lakh cases of suicide in a year. WHO statistics say the average suicide rate in India is 12.70 for every lakh people.

A study conducted by the name of Depression in Children and Adolescents in PUBMED shows, point prevalence of depression/affective disorders ranges from 1.2% to 21% in the clinic-based studies; 3%–68% in school-based studies and 0.1%–6.94% in community studies.

There has been only one incidence study from India which estimated the incidence to be 1.6%. With respect to the risk factors for depression, studies have reported various education-related difficulties; relationship issues with parents or at home, family-related issues, economic difficulties, and other factors.

A number of studies of college and school going students have evaluated the symptom profile, and the commonly reported symptoms include depressed mood, diminished interest in play activities, concentration difficulties, behavior problems in the form of anger and aggression, pessimism, decreased appetite, decreased sleep, anhedonia, and somatic symptoms. None of the studies from India has evaluated the efficacy/effectiveness of various antidepressants in children and adolescents with depression.

A survey conducted by UNICEF and Gallup in early 2021 with 20,000 children and adults in 21 countries found that the young in India seem reticent to seek support for mental stress. Only 41 per cent of 15 -24 years age group in India said it is good to get support for mental health problems, compared to an average of 83 per cent for 21 countries, the State of the World’s Children 2021 report stated.