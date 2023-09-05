2014 like Flood Threat in Kashmir Persists | Environmental Dangers Looming Large

Encroachments, a chronic problem

The NIDM report has mentioned about the problem of encroachments on river banks, water bodies and wetlands resulting in blocking of natural drainage and consequent flooding.

The CSE report mentions about loss of 50 percent of water bodies over the last hundred years due to encroachments. As of now Aanchar lake is almost gone, Wular lake (a Ramsar convention site) and Manasbal lake are fast shrinking, Hokersar wetland (Ramsar site) is struggling to stay afloat and Hygam wetland (Ramsar site) has reportedly turned into a marsh and been encroached by the locals for agriculture and construction.

Banks of river Jhelum and its major tributaries like Lidder, Brengi, Sandran, Vaishav, Rambiara,, Romsho, Ferozpur Nallah, Sindh etc have also been encroached at many places resulting in narrowing down of water passage, siltation and blocking of adjacent low lying areas into which flood water would otherwise spill over in the event of river in spate.

Within Srinagar city, Dal lake and Nigeen lake are managing to stay alive while Brarinambal is dying. Khushalsar has been sufficiently revived thanks to the efforts of that tireless conservation activist Sh. Manzoor Ahmed Wangnoo and his Nigeen Lake Conservation Organisation (NLCO), the district administration of Srinagar and the divisional administration.

Revival of the adjacent Gilsar waterbody is reportedly in the pipeline by the same team. Jhelum banks and the banks of khuls of the Jhelum system in Srinagar city are already encroached and contnuously facing threat of encroachment. It is high time that the entire river and lake systems within Srinagar city are brought under the control of a single authority namely Lakes Conservation and Management Authority (LCMA) which may be rechristened as the Lakes and River Conservation Management Authority (LRCMA) to do away with the present system of dual control by LCMA and Irrigation and FC deptt. This restructuring would need strengthening of LCMA through transfer of posts, budget, equipment and machinery and sanction of additional manpower of engineers and experts.

Challenges thrown by the Forest (Conservation) Amendment Act, 2023

The new Forest ( Conservation) Amendment Act, 2023 has relaxed the provisions of the original Central Act of 1980 to facilitate diversion of forest areas for important development activities and for raising strategic linear projects of national importance and security related infrastructure.

Before the August 2019 changes, J&K had its own Forest Conservation Act of 1987 which had rather strict provisions to prevent diversion of forest land for non-forest purposes. Its rules prescribed a strict and centralised administrative process for giving clearances for use of forest land for non- forest purposes and for felling of forest trees.

That Act stands repealed and replaced by the Central Act of 1980. The amendments of 2023 have thrown new challenges for J&K, the Himalayan states and the North Eastern states having international border or line of control (LOC) as forests located within 100 kms from the International Border (IB), LOAC and LOC have now been exempted from the application of the provisions of the Forest Act, 1980 when raising strategic linear projects of national importance, defence related projects or a camp for paramilitary forces or public utility projects as may be specified by the central government and up to ten hectares when raising security related infrastructure.

Although, the amendment Act says that the exemption shall be subject to such terms and conditions of planting trees to compensate for felling of trees undertaken on the lands, the real impact of these exemptions and changes will be seen in the next few years. For now, many forestry experts and environmentalists in the country have been critical of the amendments for according such blanket and unprecedented exemptions. Moreover, the amendments have also been criticised for excluding certain othe categories of forests from the application of the provisions of the Act, apparently against the spirit of Supreme Court’s Godavarman judgement of 1996.

The UT government will need to estimate the likely impact of the amendments over the next 5 to 10 year time frame and prepare reafforestation and repair plans to compensate for the impact and the damages.