2022 Key developments in health sector

In 2022, the Jammu and Kashmir government announced a series of initiatives to improve the healthcare infrastructure and increase access to quality healthcare services in the region. This includes the establishment of a new medical college in Jammu, the setting up of at least five trauma centers, the establishment of a super-specialty hospital, the construction of new health centers and the upgrading of existing health facilities.

The government also approved 22 investment offers totalling Rs 4400 crore for the development of medical facilities. Besides that, the government ordered transfer of 468 kanal of land to build medical cities in both Kashmir and Jammu divisions.

The other developments include shifting of GB Panth Hospital to newly constructed 500 bedded Children Hospital Bemina. The work on the hospital was initially started in 2013 but the then Chief Minister Mufti Muhammad Sayeed in October 2015 gave it an extension and laid the foundation stone for a 500-bedded Mother-Child Hospital.

In 2019, the government accorded sanction to the conversion of the 200-bedded Maternity Hospital and the 300-bedded Pediatric Hospital at Bemina, Srinagar into a full-fledged 500-bedded Children’s Hospital. The wait finally came to an end and the hospital was made functional, which has better facilities and space.