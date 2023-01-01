2022: Year of academic transformation

Year 2022 has been truly described as the year of academic transformation in Jammu and Kashmir. Right from school education to higher education, the academic institutions not only witnessed a fruitful academic session in terms of number of working days but also a significant season for extracurricular activities and policy-making.

In 2022, the Kashmir University (KU) saw first the woman academician becoming its Vice-Chancellor for a period of three years. Prof. Neelofer Khan took charge of the University on May 20.

She has previously served as Dean Students Welfare and Dean College Development Council of the KU, apart from Director, Institute of Home Science and Founder Director, Centre for Women’s Studies and Research of the University. The VC held several meetings with students to listen to their grievances.

The KU in 2022 also implemented the National Education Policy-2020 in its Affiliated Colleges, thus becoming the first University in the country to do so. Former Principal Secretary, Higher Education Department JK Govt, Rohit Kansal said at a function that J&K UT has become first place in the country to implement the NEP-2020 and the curriculum for the UG programme has been prepared by Kashmir University (KU).

The University of Kashmir successfully restored the academic calendar which was dysfunctional over the last few years. The University issued all UG date-sheets at the start of the semester which prepared all stakeholders like students, faculty as well as parents for the coming semester.

The examinations were held as per fixed timelines and all UG exams were concluded in the month of December. It is the first time that all UG exams were finished well in time, thus sparing students from appearing in the exams during winter vacations.