20th century Teacher & 21st Century student : Challenges and way forward

BY MUSHTAQ AHMED RATHER

Peter Drucker (1909-2005) who was noted management consultant , author and educator based in California US has rightly remarked “The only skill that will be relevant in the 21st century is the skill of learning new skills. Everything else will become obsolete over time.”

The 21st century has necessitated a global shift towards information, inquiry, creativity, critical thinking, green inventions, passion, communication skills and leadership. The 21st century requires learners to move away from being mere recipients of black and white information to becoming co-creators of knowledge. This evolving global scenario fueled by emerging technologies and changing aspirations of the modern learner has thrown new challenges and demands for the existing education system.

Keeping in view the emergence of these challenges and demands , the current lot of teachers have to search new ways and means to come up to the expectations of the modern learners .In the existing century , the focus has entirely shifted on the students , therefore teacher has to establish and create learning experiences in a stress free environment wherein students can analyze and explore complex real life problems with the assistance of varied resources at their disposal and devise their own innovative alternative solutions to mitigate these complexities through collaboration and innovation. So to live up to the expectations of their students ,teachers need to have mastery of the latest teaching pedagogies that will mediate and catalyze critical and risk taking ability in students . With such a mass scale transformations taking place in each and every sphere of life in the current century, it is inevitable on part of the teacher to upskill and fine polish his teaching approach .Therefore teachers need to get themselves properly skilled on a regular basis as they have to prepare their students for the educational competition & challenges.