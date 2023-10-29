21st century schools as health and wellness centres

(6) Increased incidences of substance abuse: The consumption of hard drugs by school going children like heroin has increased manifold over the years especially in our part of the world. The data recently tabled by Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment projected stark revelation on the nature of drugs being consumed in Jammu and Kashmir. As per the statistical data, Jammu and Kashmir has left behind the state of Punjab in the consumption of heroin. 90% of drugs consumed in Jammu and Kashmir are hard and synthetic opioid drugs like heroin. The students at times consume drugs for fantasy and fascination. They just do it as of means of experimentation. The experimentation leads them to be occasional user and finally they become compulsive users and get badly stuck in the vicious cycle of drug abuse and wherefrom returning back to normalcy is herculean and next to impossible mostly in case of hard substances.

(7) Screen addiction: No doubt technological tools have revolutionised the way knowledge is being disseminated and assimilated by the end user particularly by the student community. Children are increasingly becoming addictive to spending longer hours with electronic gadgets which seriously compromises with their well being. The children rather than playing meaningfully with their friends and siblings prefer a life of isolation and seclusion grossly engaged with electronic gadgets. This has seriously taken a toll on the physical and mental health of the child. Research has proven that children who remain glued to gadget screens for an extended period of time find it difficult to socialize and usually suffer from lack of creativity and critical thinking .

(8) Child sexual abuse: The horrifying incidents of child sexual abuse is a new norm. The children are subjected to varied forms of sexual abuse even at their residing places. The sexual assault cases are increasingly pouring in bulk from residential cum boarding schools as well as from day boarding schools. Findings from the Study on Child Abuse compiled by the Ministry of Women and Child Development projected that in the age group of 5-12 years, a staggering 52 % children reported some forms of sexual abuse; of these 55% were boys . These findings are worrisome and nullify the notion that boys are safer than girls.

(9) Health related issues: The age group of 10-19 years is regarded as a relatively healthy phase of life. However, during this period, children have unique health needs and concerns that have not received adequate attention in polices and programmes. As per the Lancet Commission Report on Adolescents suicides, malnutrition, depressive disorders, tuberculosis were the top four causes for ill health among young people in our country. Approximately 54% of girls and 29% of boys in the age group of 15-19 years are anaemic in India. This is even more worrisome in our UT of Jammu and Kashmir, where 76% girls and 68% boys are anaemic. As per the findings of National Family Health Survey, only 58% girls in the age group of 15-24 years employ hygienic methods during menstruation , rendering the other lot vulnerable and susceptible to reproductive tract infections(RTI).