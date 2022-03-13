500/500 Understanding the new evaluation system

The subject experts and other stakeholders have raised concern over the trend saying that the present of evaluation gives a sense of perfection to the students and apparently leaves no scope of improvement.

The academicians opine that scoring 100 percent marks in Mathematics, Physics or Accountancy and other similar subjects was possible. But awarding 100 percent marks to students in language subjects like English, Urdu, Hindi and other subjects has made even subject experts anxious.

In the past, the students from primary to high school level would not get 100 percent marks in language subjects despite attempting 100 percent marks. One mark was deducted in language subjects by default.

But the new trend has left the educationists confused who desire to know the curious case of 'perfection'.

One cannot limit the aspirations of the students and bar them to seek perfection. But then seeking perfection is not a cake walk. Students getting 500 out of 500 marks in a Board exam can be an outstanding achievement and one can say that the students securing 100 percent marks could be exceptionally brilliant and genius.