9 important tips for preventing a HEART ATTACK

1. Keep your cholesterol low: This is achieved by choosing a heart healthy diet. plenty of seasonal fruits, salads, vegetables, nuts (almonds, walnuts, peanuts) and a healthy lifestyle. Minimizing intake of high cholesterol containing foods like red meat, pure milk and its products like butter and ghee. LDL cholesterol fraction of total cholesterol is the atherogenic part. Its value should be kept below 100 mgs and in high-risk patients less than 70mgs/dl. Patients with previous heart attack, brain stroke or disease of limb arteries should be kept < 50 mgs/dl. Regular exercise is a very good adjunct to diet.

There are several categories of patients where long- term medicines need to be given, the most often used drugs belong to the statin group (atorvastatin and rosuvastatin) These are always given under medical supervision.

2. No Smoking: Any number of cigarettes smoked brings you closer to a heart attack. More than 20 per day increases the probability by 5 times, 10-19 a day by 3 times and less than 10 per day by doubling it. It is estimated every cigarette smoked reduces your life by 4 minutes. The nicotine contained in it leads to several disturbances, like increasing heart rate, blood pressure and constricting the arteries. Besides this the carbon makes the blood more coagulable and increases the tendency of clot formation inside the diseased artery supplying blood to the heart.

3. Treat High Blood Pressure effectively: High blood pressure is a very common problem in both urban and rural areas with a prevalence of 30 to 40% in adults especially after the ages of 30 years. It needs raising awareness levels because it most often is not associated with symptoms. Preventive measures like less salt intake and consuming plenty of fruits and vegetables are very important. However, in spite of it a large population needs drug treatment often in combinations. In a study reported by our group in patients prescribed medicines by Govt health centres 54% patients had uncontrolled BP levels. This needs a combined approach by health authorities and also voluntary organisations. Ideal BP is 130/80 mms Hg or below .

4. Recognition and Controlling of diabetes: It is also a major issue with around 15% of our adult population having it. Self-testing of sugar levels by point of care devices is an important tool. Oral medications which are cost effective and easy to consume are available but under-utilised. Newer agents which improve the heart related outcomes are very sparingly used. This challenge needs to be handled at a war footing if we have to make a dent in the ever-increasing heart disease population, especially heart attacks and heart failure. Once again it needs a combined approach as for high BP. The ideal fasting blood sugar for non-diabetic should be less than 100 mgs/dl and HBA1C should be less than 6. Anybody having Fasting blood sugar more than 100 and HBA1C more than 6 should seek medical attention.