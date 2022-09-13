A bad experience at GMC Baramulla

As the clock ticked 10.50pm on Monday, my wife complained of headache and indigestion. With no option left we rushed to Government Medical College (GMC) Baramulla for the treatment.

The GMC Baramulla is located at a distance of around one kilometer from our home. It took me around five minutes to reach the hospital and I directly rushed to the registration counter to get the prescription.

The situation was not good at all as the patient I was attending was not in a position to walk a few steps more and wanted some immediate treatment.

Holding the patient with my right hand and the prescription in my left hand, I rushed to the doctor available in the emergency (Casualty) ward.

The doctor started examining the patient by checking her blood pressure. As the strap of the blood pressure monitor machine was tied on the right arm of the patient, a young man donning a blue apron stood behind me and asked for extra BP apparatus lying on the doctor’s table.

“Take it but it is not working,” the doctor replied to this young man. With this a brief conversation started between the two young decent persons. Till now around two minutes had passed and the doctor was yet to get the blood pressure result.

But the conversation between the two doctors continued. Now, their conversation seemed irritating to me as my patient was literally pleading for doctor’s help.