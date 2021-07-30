A break-in that endangers India

This appears to be a case of we can break in but we won’t break in! What this is saying is trust us – we do the right things. And trust is precisely what is missing in this relationship. Apart from internal trust issues in India, who could trust a company that sells software that intrudes into phones without the target having to do anything for the malware to takeover and leak data? Further, this package is sold to other governments without identifying the buyers, while seeking “approval from the export controls unit of Israel’s Ministry of Defense, an unusual decision because at the time the unit only regulated overseas weapons sales,” to quote the Washington Post. Who is to say if the reported hacking by the Indian government, busy settling personal scores and political battles, provided a smokescreen for foreign powers to hack into key powers and positions in India, including listening in to meetings of our highest political and military authorities? Israel may be cateogrised as a friendly power today but it is worth pointing out that its closest ally, the United States, does not allow the software to operate on its shores or on US based phones.

From an outside perspective, the company is more like a military-intelligence collaborator, selling weapons-grade equipment to collaborators it sees as friends, in the long-term strategic interests of its nation. Here is a master controller allowing customers to play their little games and making money on it knowing full well that it can interfere and stop the game when required.

In any case, it should be anyone’s guess that a super-hacker let loose isn’t about to have any boundaries; hacker and hacked are both trapped. In this view, India’s ramparts have been breached and the nation’s sovereignty has been put on the line by a bunch of leaders who continue to plunder the richness and the intangible wealth of India – its democratic traditions, its respect for diversity and the values of togetherness that bind us as one nation. This is why the charge of treason holds.

The picture of the West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, holding aloft her smartphone, plastered with brown tape to prevent prying eyes from looking, recording, breaking in is in many ways the picture of India - equally broken, taped and patched. The Chief Minister is not on the list of those allegedly hacked but you don’t have to be on the list to worry. Anyone seeking to protect themselves will have to adopt such rudimentary stopgaps while we ponder how we had reached this low.

The government can escape the charge of treason if it cooperates across the political spectrum and agrees to an impartial JPC probe. If its hands are clean, nothing is lost and there is everything to be gained from a probe that can record, if required, some of the evidence in private. In India, it is time to say “enough is enough”, which curiously is the header of a NSO statement that announced “it will no longer be responding to media inquiries on this matter…”