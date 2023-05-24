A call in the name of Chinar

Chinar is called the royal tree of Kashmir. It is known for its majesty, antiquity, magnificence, and a royal touch besides a cool shade. This tree is found throughout the landscape of Kashmir valley, its roads and hillsides.

The chinar leaves have a very elegant and exuberant pattern and draw a special attraction for the tourists who visit Jammu and Kashmir. The World's oldest chinar tree, which is believed to be 647 years old, is located in the Chattergam village of Budgam District.

It is only a beautiful coincidence that a young man from the same district of Kashmir is up with dozens of dreams for Kashmiris, which are symbolic to the attributes of Chinar.

Rukhsanul Haq, the founder director of Kashmir Institute of Mathematical Sciences (KIMS) which is a registered society by now, is on toes for a much-needed industrial transition in Kashmir. In that context, Chinar Quantum Artificial Intelligence (CQAI) has come up as a necessary offshoot of KIMS to set up the first AI lab in Kashmir with sophisticated computing facility.

The aim is to get the youngsters ready for data science, artificial intelligence and machine learning to keep pace with the coming times. Chinar Quantum will be the first ever AI based company in J&K. While the name ‘Chinar’ makes it symbolic of our region, the suffix Quantum is to keep up its future compatibility.

Rukhsan has a bold team of experts who have been working rigorously in this direction since 2019 under the banner of KIMS and have achieved a significant amount of success.

To name a few, Junaid Akhter pursuing his research in the department of data science for engineering at University of Paderborn in Germany is heading the technical division of CQAI and Neelam Firdous Khan pursuing her master’s from the department of geophysics and meteorology at Cologne University of Germany is heading the operational and managerial part of the process.

A brilliant youngster Naushad Ahmad Khan, who is an I T specialist at Tata Consultancy Service will be the software expert in this project. CQAI also owes a lot to Mr. Humayun Ashraf, a data analyst in a Srinagar based company who is taking care of the local logistics and management of the newly born AI company in Kashmir.

It is pertinent to mention that a number of boys and girls across different districts of J&K have already been guided by KIMS mentors. These youngsters have landed up in some of the world class Universities for research, with significant future prospectus and some of them are working as data scientists in such companies as Johnson and Johnson, Cerner, Affine and Tata Consultancy Service.