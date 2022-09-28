A commendable mix of fact and fiction

All this is true for Padamshri Pran Kishore Kaul. He is truly in the category of great writers. He remains an encyclopedia and storehouse of knowledge about Kashmir’s history, culture, folklore, art, theatre, traditions and anything and everything connected with its past.

And if you have to write history of broadcasting in J&K, you have to give him frontal position as the pioneer. This equally applies if you deal with drama and theatre in Kashmir.

And he is the originator of radio drama in Kashmir. The awards, honours that he earned, his other books, plays and paintings I may not discuss upon this moment. The greatest and the priceless award that he carries is the love of his people. May it always be with him.

That was about Padamshri Pran Kishore Kaul the author of the book. Coming to the book, let me thank Prof. Shafi Shauq for his beautiful introduction to the book. The Preface to the book is equally wonderful so is the editor’s note at the last. That makes me to believe that a good book is good in all its aspects. I shall try to do justice to my review by touching the broader aspects of the work without going into specifics of the plot.

The novel has been structured in a commendable manner that conveys author’s command over the art of novel writing. As the novel begins, one can feel a sense of urgency created by the author. The unresolved conflict between characters and the logical flow of the novel keeps you engrossed and engaged. The author approaches each chapter with a specific goal. Thenovel’s narrative presents both; scenes and dramatics which are well balanced. I can feel that the manuscript of the novel has gone through the mill of author’s Neti Neti. The theme, characters, setting, plot, conflict, point of view, and style of the novel catches and holds the reader’s attention. The author neither imposes anything nor is judgmental in any chapter. He does his job by carrying the reader attentively along with his script. Here is an author who uses the lyricism and pathos of Zoon’s poetry as an aid to story presentation. For this, the selection of the verses is apt and appropriate. Some of the most popular verses appear in the novel and keep the reader gripped apart from helping in the smooth flow of the story.

I quote: