A comprehensive legal framework

The Criminal Procedure (Identification) Bill, 2022 was introduced in Lok Sabha on March 28, 2022 and it has been passed by the Indian Parliament on April 6, 2022.

The Criminal Procedure (Identification) Act, 2022 (hereinafter, ‘Act’) aims to repeal the Colonial law i.e., Identification of Prisoners Act, 1920 (hereinafter, ‘1920 Act’) which allows the law enforcement agencies to collect personal identifiable information of persons including convicts and arrested persons for the purpose of criminal investigation.

Technological advancements have introduced novel measurements deployed for criminal investigation. In 1980, when the Law Commission of India examined the 1920 Act, it remarked that it needed to be revised to keep up with modern advancements in criminal investigation. In 2003, the Expert Committee on Criminal Justice System Reforms, chaired by Dr. Justice V. S. Malimath suggested changes in the 1920 Act to allow the Magistrate to authorise the collection of data inclusive of blood samples for DNA, hair, saliva, and sperm.

Thus, to form a comprehensive framework, the Act was brought into force. The definition of “measurements” as provided in the Act, includes biological and physical samples, finger imprints, palm prints, footprint impressions, iris and retina scan, pictures and their analysis, behavioural attributes including signatures, handwriting or any other examination referred in section 53 or 53A of the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973.

Key features of the Act

The Act authorises the executive authorities for the collection and storage of biometric and personal data of any person arrested by police, including convicts. Further, the Act broadens the types of data that may be collected, persons from whom such data may be collected, and the authority that may authorise such collection. The Act also provides for the data to be stored and preserved in a central database. Refusal or resistance to collect data will be considered as an offence of impeding a public servant from doing his duty, under section 186 of the Indian Penal Code.

Additionally, the Act allows the Magistrate to order the Law enforcement officials to collect the data in the case of accused as well as convicted persons. In addition to this, Magistrate can also order for the gathering of data from any person detained under any Preventive detention law.

The Act further expands the reach of such information as well as the people who can access it. The Act states that, National Crime Record Bureau (NCRB) will be the central agency to maintain and keep track of the data records. It will share the data with the executive authorities. Furthermore, States/UT’s may notify the law enforcement agencies in their jurisdiction to collect, preserve and, share data.

The collected data will be kept for 75 years in digital or electronic form. If a person is freed without a trial, or discharged or acquitted by the Court after exhausting all legal remedies, all the measurements so taken shall be destroyed. However, in such cases, a Court or Magistrate may direct the retention of data after giving the reasons in writing.