A crisis ridden mind

Talking about these movements, he emphatically states, ‘the issue is not one of coming to power, or ruling over a locality, or establishing a political party’. He downplays such activism, saying, ‘thought is an element that works at the more fundamental level, one that qualifies any undertaking or program for producing real results’.

Therefore, for him, unless spadework is done to change the thought and mind of Muslims, nothing worthwhile is going to come about in their favour. His assertions have come largely true all these three decades since the publication of ‘crisis in the Muslim mind.’

The author quotes Abdul Rahman Kawakibi’s book ‘Umm al Qura’, which, according to him, was written more than a century ago, where Kawakibi delineates, in clear terms, how the Islamic revival could be brought about, yet, despite such works having been taken up, nothing substantial came out of such treatises because such essays were more superficial than fundamental.

In the very beginning of the book he presents the reader with the solutions available with the Muslims to wade out of the present quagmire. “These may”, the author states, “be classified into three categories: the imitative historical solution, the foreign historical solution, and the Islamic asalah solution.

By ‘asalah’ the author means the innovative application of original Islamic principles to changing circumstances. In this sense ‘asalah’ looks quite similar to ‘ijtihaad’, yet the author does not provide us any further explanation on the term. In imitative historical solution the author acquaints us with the tendency of Muslims to recycle the solutions from traditions into the newer times without regard to spatio-temporal change.

This method, according to the author has failed. It seems he brings many of the revivalist movements under this category. “The main drawback of the historical/traditional approach/solution” the author states, “is that it begins with the pious assumption of its own infallibility, it is intolerant of all parties, approaches and circumstances that do not agree with it”.

According to him the historical imitative solution greatly oversimplifies matters by attempting to establish the soundness of its own principles and inadequacy of all others.