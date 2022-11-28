A critical insight into NEP 2020 [Part II]

Identified lack of access as a major reason behind low intake of higher education in the country. It aims to increase GER to 50% by 2035 from the current level of about 25.8%. Key recommendations in this regard include:

Regulatory structure and accreditation: The current higher education system has multiple regulators with overlapping mandates.

This reduces the autonomy of higher educational institutions and creates an environment of dependence and centralised decision making. Therefore, it proposes setting up the National Higher Education Regulatory Authority (NHERA).

This independent authority would replace the existing individual regulators in higher education, including professional and vocational education. This implies that the role of all professional councils such as AICTE and the Bar Council of India would be limited to setting standards for professional practice.

The role of the University Grants Commission (UGC) will be limited to providing grants to higher educational institutions.Currently, the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) is an accreditation body under the UGC.

The draft Policy recommends separating NAAC from the UGC into an independent and autonomous body. In its new role, NAAC will function as the top level accreditor, and will issue licenses to different accreditation institutions, who will assess higher educational institutions once every five to seven years. All existing higher education institutions should be accredited by 2030.

Establishment of new higher educational institutions: Currently, higher educational institutions can only be set up by Parliament or state legislatures.

The Policy proposes that these institutions could be allowed to be set up through a Higher Education Institution Charter from NHERA. This Charter will be awarded on the basis of transparent assessment of certain specified criteria. All such newly constituted higher educational institutions must receive accreditation as mandated by NHERA within five years of being established.



Restructuring of higher education institutions: Higher education institutions will be restructured into three types: (i) research universities focusing equally on research and teaching; (ii) teaching universities focusing primarily on teaching; and (iii) colleges focusing only on teaching at undergraduate levels. All such institutions will gradually move towards full autonomy - academic, administrative, and financial.



Establishing a National Research Foundation: The total investment on research and innovation in India has declined from 0.84% of GDP in 2008 to 0.69% in 2014. India also lags behind many nations in number of researchers (per lakh population), patents and publications.