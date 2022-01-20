A disgraceful state of affairs (Part-I)

His performance in academics continued to rise till secondary school level. Afterwards there was an abrupt decline in his performance and he eventually gave up studies before passing his 10th class examinations.

The boy who was thought to ease out the tough economic conditions of his family, and who was believed to possess a glorious future, went into oblivion without leaving any impact. Instead of easing out the economic conditions of his family he became the reason for many of the worst kind of hardships that befell on the family.

He, instead of sharing the burden of his father in running the family became a burden. Not only the burden but he also turned into a disgrace for the family on account of him indulging in activities and behavioral patterns which are not socially acceptable.