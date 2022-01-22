A DISGRACEFUL STATE OF AFFAIRS – PART II: Taking a wholistic view

These causes, and few others, which might have not been covered here have left the space wide open for drug addiction to grow. If immediate corrective measures are not taken a stage might reach where the damage done could be irreparable. This time the trend can be reversed if proper methods and mechanisms are adopted and implemented. All it needs is will, and inclusive participation of individuals, society, and government agencies. As a first step, all the causes should be careful looked into and studied thoroughly. Where the reestablishment of the balancing forces of the society is needed, they should not only be reestablished but also invigorated to deal with the threat of substance abuse. If any practices that were conductive for our sustainable, and successful, existence have been given up and replaced by the modern ones where drug addiction is acceptable, the former sustainable practices and life styles should be adopted.