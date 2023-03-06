A dream career of millions of aspirants

The IAS is a dream for the millions of Indian youth who devote years of their time, and make innumerable sacrifices to achieve it. Every year, thousands of aspirants enroll themselves in the best IAS academy they can find, in order to chart their course towards the IAS dream.

For those who harbour the IAS dream, it is essential to know the kind of duties, powers and responsibilities that are part and parcel of the illustrious post. Indian Administrative Service officers are an intricate part of the Indian bureaucracy and government machinery. The career is a complete package comprising an attractive pay package, job security, social status, and an excellent platform for serving the nation on various levels.

Lakhs of aspirants fill the form every year with an aspiration to join Lal Bahadur Shashtri National Academy of Administration (LBSNAA) which is the last and final step before joining the duty and coming to terms with living the life of an IAS officer.