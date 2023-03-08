A fascinating book on beekeeping

As a scientific study, beekeeping requires a proper understanding of bee behaviour for the efficient management of colonies for honey production and pollination. This book is one of the complete readings in apiculture dealing with the theoretical and practical approaches.

The book contains 18 chapters covering all aspects of beekeeping which include history of bees, honeybee species, their biology, form and function, beginning beekeeping, establishing apiary, bee appliances, bee behaviour, bee pasturage, management of colonies and their manipulations, the use of honeybees for pollination bee products and their value addition, diseases and enemies of bees, pesticide toxicity to bees, handling, processing, storage and marketing of honey future strategies for development of beekeeping.

The simple language and lucid treatment of the subject will make this book easily understandable and highly useful. This book shall serve as an informative reference book for students, teachers, researchers, scientists of agriculture, animal behaviour, botany, conservation, biology, ecology, entomology, environmental biology, forestry, genetics, plant breeding, horticulture, toxicology, zoology, pollination biologists, seed growers, seed agencies and for all those interested in beekeeping as a hobby or as profession. The extension workers and policy planners will find this book as a guide for their problems and evolving strategies.