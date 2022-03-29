A Fresh Beginning for Cancer Patients

Types of external radiation therapy available at SMHS Hospital

Three-dimensional conformal radiation therapy (3D-CRT) delivers radiation beams from different directions designed to match the shape of the tumor. This helps to reduce radiation damage to normal tissues and better kill the cancer by focusing the radiation dose on the tumor's exact shape and size.

Image guided radiation therapy (IGRT) is a form of 3D-CRT where imaging scans (like a CT scan) are done before each treatment. This allows the radiation oncologist to adjust the position of the patient or re-focus the radiation as needed to be sure that the radiation beams are focused on the tumor exactly and that exposure to normal tissues is limited.

Intensity modulated radiation therapy (IMRT) is like 3D-CRT, but it also changes the strength of some of the beams in certain areas. This allows stronger doses to get to certain parts of the tumor and helps lessen damage to nearby normal body tissues.

Stereotactic radiosurgery SRS.

Stereotactic radiosurgery isn’t really surgery, but a type of radiation treatment that gives a large dose of radiation to a small tumor area, usually in one session. It’s used for brain tumors and other tumors inside the head. Once the exact location of the tumor is known from MRI or brain scans, radiation is sent to the area from many different angles. The radiation is very precisely aimed to affect nearby tissues as little as possible. It's called "radiosurgery" because it is so exact in where it delivers the radiation beams, almost like how exact surgery can be. But there is no cutting or incision involved at all.