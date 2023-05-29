A Friend of Kashmir | John Thad Avery Jr: American Engineer-Contractor-Businessman

The contribution to educational and healthcare systems of pre-1947 Kashmir by Britishers under the patronage of Residency is well known. But, among many Britishers & non-Britishers, there was an American, John Thad Avery Jr, who is the little-known name in Kashmir although he was the pioneer engineer, contractor & businessman in pre-1947-days of 20th century-Kashmir. Who was he & what was his contribution to the modern engineering & mechanical development of Kashmir is elucidated in the passages below excerpted from my book in progress:

Engineer of General Power Company of New York:

King Edward VII ascended throne in August 1902 & celebrations of his coronation were held in India by Imperial Delhi Darbar from 29th December, 1902-10th January, 1903. Among a number of dignitaries & Rajas of princely States of British India, Maharaja Pratap Singh of Jammu & Kashmir too attended the celebrations.

He was greatly impressed with the electric-lights that decorated & illuminated the royal function. It was the time when no electricity was known to Jammu & Kashmir. So, in 1903, a “machine” was first time “gifted” to the Maharaja from Delhi for providing electric-light to his palace at Srinagar which at that time had mainly kerosene oil lighting system [gas in Kashmiri parlance]. With the introduction of ”electric-light-machine” in Raja’s palace was born the idea of producing electricity in the valley itself .

The idea was conceived by the Residency & its engineers jointly with Maharaja. It was the time when Mysore had already been privileged with electric power station by the tireless efforts of foreign engineers & skilled professionals. The contacts were, thus, developed with the Mysore Darbar & and, in September, 1904, Major de Lotbiniere, a Canadian by birth, arrived in Kashmir from Mysore.

He had inspected many electrical projects on the Continent and in Canada and America & had already executed a very successful scheme by which the water-power in the Cauvery Falls in Madras had been converted into electric energy, and transmitted to a distance of a hundred miles, to supply the Kolar gold-fields in Mysore .

Fully primed with the knowledge of all the latest developments of electrical science, he at once on his arrival in Kashmir conceived the idea of harnessing the water of river Jhelum near Rampur-Boniyar in district Baramullah. All machinery of Generators, Water wheels & other equipment of the Power Plant were imported from America & supplied by the General Electric Company, New York.

John Thad Avery Jr was an American who originally came as an Engineer & skilled expert of the General Electric Company, New York, for construction & installation of first water-power plant of Kashmir valley.

The wooden flume water, artificial channel, 11 KM in length was constructed by the Company through the mountainous area upto the turbines where the rushing waters fell down from higher altitude down to the plain for generating electricity. John Thad Avery Jr was the machine-man who had arrived in Kashmir with new ideas & expertise.

As an expert & skilled Engineer, he supervised the construction work & was instrumental in the process of installation & establishment of power project with a team of British engineers & workers. The power plant, known as Mohra Power Project, became operational with 20,000 hp capacity at Boniyar Uri, some 35 KMs downstream Baramullah.

It is now a heritage site of Kashmir. Some newsportals & websites mention 1905 as the year of operationalisation of Mohra Power which is factually incorrect as Major de Lotbiniere arrived in Kashmir in September, 1904 & Major Loy Henry, first Chief Engineer of “Kashmir Electricity Department” which was established in 1905 itself was sent by the State government to America in 1905 itself for purchase of the requied machinery.