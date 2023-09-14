A glimpse into the life of a traditional Kashmiri milkman

As I sat down to chat with him on a summer morning he began by sharing the history of his family's involvement in the milk trade.

"Our ancestors started this business generations ago," Jamal Kak explained. "It was a way of life for them, and it has become one for us as well. We take pride in providing fresh, pure milk to our community."

Kashmiri milkmen like Jamal Kak are known for their dedication to preserving the authenticity of their product.

Unlike the mass-produced milk found in supermarkets, Jamal Kask's milk is sourced from his own, local dairy farmers and households, raised with great care.

"We treat our cows like family members," he said. "Their health and happiness are paramount. Only when they are content can we expect them to produce the best milk."



Our traditional milking process, too, is a labor of love. Jamal Kak's family adheres to age-old techniques, milking cows by hand. The process is time-consuming and requires skill, but it ensures the milk remains uncontaminated and retains its natural flavor.

The sight of him carefully milking a cow in his humble barn transported me back to a time when such scenes were commonplace across Kashmir.

As the sun began to rise over the stunning Pohru river, Jamal Kak used to load up his milk canisters onto his back. His ability to balance these containers on his back is a testament to his skill and experience.